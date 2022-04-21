Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
Fawad blames Imran Khan’s ouster on torn ‘one page’

Says had poor relation with establishment for months

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 13 hours ago
Photo: File

Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has said the PTI government was ousted because of the “poor relations” with the establishment.

“[If it] … hadn’t been poor, we would have still been in the government,” the former information minister said while talking about the PTI-led government’s relationship with the establishment.

He was talking on Express News show To The Point Wednesday evening. Fawad said the ties started deteriorating a few months back and despite trying to mend them, he could not do so.

On April 10, PTI Chairperson Imran Khan was ousted from the power after the National Assembly voted against him in the no-confidence motion, making him the first prime minister to be voted out through the motion.

Khan, during the PTI tenure, had always been saying that this was the “first time in Pakistan’s history that civil and military leadership were on the same page”.

Following the no-confidence motion, the former prime minister claims the ouster was orchestrated by the US and has refused to accept the newly elected premier.

