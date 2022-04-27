Wednesday, April 27, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  25
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

How many luxury cars Farah Khan owns?

Two Porsches found on the fleet

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The excise department records have revealed that Farah Khan, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi, and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar own as many as 19 vehicles, including the two most expensive Porsche.

According to the excise department, 12 vehicles have been registered in the name of Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Khan. While seven sedan cars are registered under the name of her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar.

The Porsche Boxster S was purchased in 2013 and Cayenne in 2015 and the department collected Rs1.18 million in registration fees on both the vehicles.

Farah had paid Rs36 million in 2019 to book another Porsche which wasn’t delivered as the dealer fled the country after collecting the fees, SAMAA TV’s Lahore Bureau Chief Naeem Hanif reported.

Out of 12 vehicles, data available with the excise department shows that Farah registered six hatchback cars and one sedan between 2018 and 2022.

She has been the talk of the town since allegations of corruption against previous PTI government surfaced earlier this month after Usman Buzdar stepped down as Punjab chief minister.

SAMAA TV’s investigation unit revealed that Farah Khan’s wealth jumped four times under Imran Khan, according to the documents she submitted with the Election Commission of Pakistan when she became a covering candidate for Senate elections in 2021.

The fortune increased ever since the former prime minister Imran Khan appointed Buzdar as Chief Minister of Punjab.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Farah Khan Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
How many luxury cars Farah Khan own, Farah Khan cars, Farah Khan husband
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed in Karachi suicide blast
Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed in Karachi suicide blast
‘Imran made my life difficult for going after Arif Naqvi’
‘Imran made my life difficult for going after Arif Naqvi’
Nawaz Sharif issued 10-year passport, free to travel
Nawaz Sharif issued 10-year passport, free to travel
Lahore courts allows Dua Zehra to go 'wherever she wants'
Lahore courts allows Dua Zehra to go ‘wherever she wants’
PM Shehbaz to leave for Saudi Arabia on Apr 28
PM Shehbaz to leave for Saudi Arabia on Apr 28
ECP announces schedule for NA-240 Karachi by-election
ECP announces schedule for NA-240 Karachi by-election
Sindh House attack: PTI MNAs arrested after IHC cancels bail
Sindh House attack: PTI MNAs arrested after IHC cancels bail
Defeat 'foreign-backed agenda', Imran reacts to Karachi attack
Defeat ‘foreign-backed agenda’, Imran reacts to Karachi attack
Ahsan Iqbal calls Imran Khan an 'anarchist'
Ahsan Iqbal calls Imran Khan an ‘anarchist’
Red Zone sealed as PTI announced sit-in outside ECP offices
Red Zone sealed as PTI announced sit-in outside ECP offices
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.