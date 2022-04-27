How many luxury cars Farah Khan owns?

The excise department records have revealed that Farah Khan, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi, and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar own as many as 19 vehicles, including the two most expensive Porsche.

According to the excise department, 12 vehicles have been registered in the name of Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Khan. While seven sedan cars are registered under the name of her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar.

The Porsche Boxster S was purchased in 2013 and Cayenne in 2015 and the department collected Rs1.18 million in registration fees on both the vehicles.

Farah had paid Rs36 million in 2019 to book another Porsche which wasn’t delivered as the dealer fled the country after collecting the fees, SAMAA TV’s Lahore Bureau Chief Naeem Hanif reported.

Out of 12 vehicles, data available with the excise department shows that Farah registered six hatchback cars and one sedan between 2018 and 2022.

She has been the talk of the town since allegations of corruption against previous PTI government surfaced earlier this month after Usman Buzdar stepped down as Punjab chief minister.

SAMAA TV’s investigation unit revealed that Farah Khan’s wealth jumped four times under Imran Khan, according to the documents she submitted with the Election Commission of Pakistan when she became a covering candidate for Senate elections in 2021.

The fortune increased ever since the former prime minister Imran Khan appointed Buzdar as Chief Minister of Punjab.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.