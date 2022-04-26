Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed in Karachi suicide blast

Four people including three Chinese nationals were killed and three others injured in an suicide blast carried out by a female bomber inside the University of Karachi on Tuesday, according to officials.

The bomber blew herself near a van transporting Chinese teachers from hostel to the Department of Confucious Studies.

The deceased include the director of the Confucious Studies Department, officials said.

Karachi University Security Advisor Dr Zubair told SAMAA Digital that the van had entered the campus from the varsity’s Maskan Gate.

A CCTV footage showed a woman standing in wait outside the gate of the Confucious Studies Department. As the van approaches the gate, a massive explosion is seen.

Mobile phone footage taken after the blast showed a van engulfed in flames.

The director of the department and two women teachers — all three Chinese nationals — and Pakistani van driver were killed.

University of Karachi spokesperson Zeeshan Azmat identified the dead as Huang Guiping, Chen Sai, Ding Mupeng, and Khalid.

The dead and the wounded were moved to Patel Hospital, around two kilometer away.

The hospital administration said the injured included a Chinese national, a Rangers man and a security guard.

The wounded Chinese national, identified as Wang Yuqing, said to be in critical condition.

Police official confirmed that it was a suicide bombing.

Bomber arrived in a rickshaw

Counter-terrorism Department chief Raja Umar Khattab told reporters at the University of Karachi that a female suicide bomber targeted the van after a “recce”.

He said that walk-through gates, like those installed at the university’s entrance gate, had proved inadequate in detecting explosive material in the past.

Khattab also confirmed reports that a separatist banned outfit from Balochistan had claimed responsibility for the attack. A statement was issued by banned Balochistan Liberation Army earlier.

Khattab said that Rangers personnel on motorbikes were escorting the van. He ruled out the possibility of an IED attack.

Earlier, East DIGP Muqaddas Haider told SAMAA Digital said that the affected van had ball barring marks suggesting that explosive material was used in this attack.

SAMAA Digital’s Aamir Majeed reported that CCTV footage indicated the bomber entered the university in a rickshaw at 1:56pm.

He said the investigator had collected body parts of the bomber from the scene.

Security guards at the Maskan gate told SAMAA TV’s Ahmer Rehman Khan that there was no female searcher at the gate on Tuesday and that people entering the university in vehicles are not body searched.

Pakistan Foreign Office has declared the bombing an attack on Pakistan-China friendship and cooperation and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Chinese embassy after the attack.