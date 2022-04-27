Wednesday, April 27, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  25
HOME > News

Ex-CJP Nisar meets Imran Khan, advises him to respect judges

Former PM wanted to discuss constitutional issues

SAMAA | and - Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar met with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the latter’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Wednesday and advised him to respect the judges of the country.

The meeting came as the former prime minister and his supporters have been sharply criticising the judiciary for opening the doors of courts at night to hear petitions from PDM parties.

Reports claimed that Justice (retd) Nisar was invited to the meeting by Imran Khan, who wanted to discuss some legal and constitutional issues with him.

However, after the meeting, the ex-CJP told SAMAA TV that he had discussed the dignity of the judiciary with the former prime minister. Attempts to malign the judiciary were not acceptable as all the judges of the higher judiciary are respectable, he said.

Imran Khan agreed with my point of view, the former top judge said.

Justice (retd) Nisar also said that he had no plans to join active politics, though he could continue to perform his rule for the benefit of the country.

Political parties must not do their laundry in courtrooms, he said.

PML-N reacts to meeting

On the other hand, PML-N leaders reacted sharply to the meeting referring to the alleged close relationship between Nisar and Imran in the past.

Justice Nisar was on the bench that declared Imran Khan sadiq and ameen (truthful and honest) in a 2017 verdict, the same year when then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for a lifetime for holding a UAE Iqama while the apex court heard a Panama leaks case against him.

Referring to the judgements, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that today characters of Panama and Iqama have gathered at once place. There was a drop scene in their drama.

Sanaullah also accused Imran Khan of taking away gifts from Toshakhana and Nisar of embezlment in the dam fund.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that the person who issued and the person who received the fake certificate of sadiq and ameen have met. They tarnished sacred words like truthfulness and honesty, she said.

