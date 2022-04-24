Election Commission estimates Rs1b for first-phase Sindh LG election

The Election Commission Sindh has started preparations for the first-phase of local bodies election in Sindh which are scheduled to take place on June 26.

In the first-phase, 14 districts will go on polls on June 26.

The Commission has written a letter to Secretary Election Commission asking for the additional funds to hold LG polls in the province.

It said that around Rs1 billion is needed to hold first-phase of local government elections in Sindh.

Giving the breakup of amount, the commission said around Rs10 million is needed for fuel while Rs750million will be spent on transportation.

Estimated Rs480 will be spent on human resource needed to conduct elections, the commission.

Earlier this month, ECP announced the schedule for the first phase of LG polls in the province. In the first-phase, polls will be held in 14 districts including Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas divisions.

Polls will take place on June 26 and the results will be on June 30.

According to the schedule, candidates can file nomination papers with the returning officers from May 10-May 13.

Scrutiny of papers will take place from May 16-May 18 and appeals against the ROs decisions can be filed from May 19-May 21.