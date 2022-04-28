Election Commission dispels rumors of rifts between CEC and members

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dispelled the rumors of rifts between Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja and the commission’s members.

In a clarification issued Thursday, the ECP said all its decision are unanimous and the impression of any rifts between the CEC and commission’s members is false.

“Certain quarters are giving the impression of the rifts which is false. All decision by the ECP are taken after members’ agreement,” said the ECP.

The ECP said that all its decision since January 2020 had the backing of the members and not even a single members dissented in those decisions.

The clarification came a day after CEC Raja said he will not succumb to any sort of pressure and decide the foreign funding case on merit.