HOME > News

Eid crescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia

Eid to be celebrated on Monday May 2

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

PHOTO FILE

The crescent to mark the beginning of Shawwal was not signed in Saudia Arabia on Saturday and the country announced that it would celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 on Monday, May 2.

Haramain Sharifain authority announced in a tweet that the crescent was not sighted and the month of Ramadan 1443 will complete 30 days on Monday.

More to follow

Eid-ul-Fitr
 
