Eid crescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia

The crescent to mark the beginning of Shawwal was not signed in Saudia Arabia on Saturday and the country announced that it would celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 on Monday, May 2.

Haramain Sharifain authority announced in a tweet that the crescent was not sighted and the month of Ramadan 1443 will complete 30 days on Monday.

BREAKING NEWS | The Crescent for the month of Shawwal 1443 was NOT SEEN today, subsequently:



Monday, 2nd May 2022 will be the day of Eid Al Fitr



The momth of Ramadan 1443 will complete 30 days tomorrow pic.twitter.com/USnzEbFsCV — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) April 30, 2022

More to follow