ECP announces schedule for NA-240 Karachi by-election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for by-elections on the National Assembly seat NA-240. The seat fell vacant after the demise of MQM-P MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan.

According to the schedule, the nominations papers can be submitted from May 7 to May 10. Afterward, the list of the candidates will be issued on May 11 while the scrutiny of papers will be concluded by May 14.

The appeals against the returning officer’s decision will be heard on May 17 and the Election Tribunal will announce verdict on May 21.

The final list of candidates will be released on May 23. Candidates can withdraw their papers till May 24.

Election symbols will be issued to the candidates on May 25, and the polls will be held in NA-240 constituency on June 16.

The NA-240 seat fell vacant after the MQM-P MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali passed away in Karachi last week.

Khan had been suffering from the illness for a prolonged period and had undergone heart surgery at a Karachi hospital last month.

The lawmaker was first elected as Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s councilor in Karachi in 1987 and continuously retained the National Assembly seat from his constituency, NA-256, in Shah Faisal Colony till 2013. In the 2018 general elections, Khan won from NA-240, the Landhi area.