Police, FIA joint team formed to recover missing Dua Zehra

A joint team of Karachi Police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been formed to recover 14-year-old girl Dua Zehra who went missing form Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony eight days ago.

The personnel from the FIA’s Cyber Crime Cell have been added to the team as the police look to trace Zehra’s tablet.

According to the police, the tablet came online once before it was switched off and they are trying to locate the internet protocol or IP address which connected to the device.

A four-member team headed by FIA Sindh’s Cyber Crime Unit Head Imran Riaz met with Zehra’s family Saturday.

In a tweet, Riaz said emergency contact has been made with Google, Samsung and an online gaming platform in connection with the case.

“FIA Cyber Crime Sindh’s [four]- member team – including forensic expert, technical analyst, female investigation officer and female psychologist- visited [the] house of #DuaZehraKazmi. Emergency contact made with Google, Samsung and [an] online gaming platform. #duazehramissing #DuaZehra,” tweeted Riaz.

Earlier, Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said three teams have been formed to recover the teenage girl.

The police received a tip about Zehra’s whereabouts and did a raid in Sindh’s city of Sanghar but she was not there. The police team did recover another abducted girl whose identity is unknown.

Zehra and her family live in Shah Faisal Colony’s Golden Town area. The incident came to light after Zehra’s father Syed Mehdi Ali Kazmi made a video with charity organisation JDC’s Chief Zafar Abbas in which they requested to people to look for their daughter.

The video went viral on the internet. Soon, Zehra’s photo with her details spread across the social media asking people for help in locating her.

Several celebrities have raised their voices and expressed hope the safe return of the teenage girl.

Actor Mahira Khan said she’s praying with all her heart for Dua to return “safe and sound.”

Praying with all my heart for Dua Zehra.. may she come home today.. Safe and sound.. Ameen. #DuaZehra



Pakistan cricket team leg spinner Shadab Khan tweeted: “Prayers for #DuaZehra and family. May she and all missing children get back to their parents safely. I urge authorities to protect and safeguard our children. They are our future, there is nothing more important.”