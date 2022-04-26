Dua Zehra claims to have married of free will

The missing teenager from Karachi, Dua Zehra Kazmi, has urged her family and the authorities not to harass her as she left her home and contracted the marriage of her free will, adding that she is of the legal age to take decisions of marriage independently.

Her family, meanwhile, maintain that their daughter is barely 14-years-old and thus under the legal age for marriage and that she has been coerced into marriage by an older man. But police intend to conduct a test to determine her age.

After police stated on Monday that they had managed to trace the whereabouts of the teenage girl, who had been reported as missing from their Shah Faisal Colony residential complex by her family and feared to have been abducted, officers managed to catch up with her and her ‘husband’, 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed.

However, in a subsequent video message which was released overnight, Dua claimed that her parents were abusive, and were lying about her age.

“My name is Dua Zehra Kazmi, I have married Zaheer Ahmed of my own free will,” she stated at the beginning of the video.

She went on to claim that she had left home of her volition and that she did not take any valuables with her.

Dua claimed that the reason for leaving her home was that her parents used to beat her and wanted to marry her to someone else and that she did not agree to the union.

“My parents are lying about my age, I am of legal age for marriage, I am 18-years-of-age,” she stated.

“I contracted court marriage with Zaheer Ahmed of my own free will,” she continued, adding, “No one has forced me [into marriage] and I am very happy in my marriage, so please do not harass me.

Police to present Dua in court

Punjab police along with an investigator from the Anti-Violence Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Sindh Police from Karachi are expected to present Dua and her ‘husband’ at a local court in Lahore.

Officials told SAMAA TV that officers will seek custody of the teenager and bring her back to Karachi for further investigations, including a bone test to determine the actual age of the girl.

Officials added that they have identification documents for Kazmi.

Court marriage?

On Monday, police stated that they learnt Kazmi had travelled to Lahore to marry Ahmed after she sent them a copy of her marriage certificate (nikkahnama).

The nikkahnama stated that Dua was 18-years-old while her husband was 21-years-old.

Karachi Police forwarded the document to Lahore Police who raid the address mentioned in the Nikahnaama. Police, however, could not find either Kazmir or Ahmed. Instead, they detained a relative of Ahmed. Police also detained the nikkahkhwan and two witnesses who had signed the marriage certificate.

Family disputes age

Meanwhile, Dua’s parents have disputed the age and other details mentioned in the marriage certificate.

Dua Zehra’s parents addressed a press conference in Karachi on Monday claiming that their daughter is not even 14-year-old. To support their claim, Dua’s father presented what he claims to be her birth certificate and passport among other documents.

They also denied allegations of subjecting their daughter to physical abuse.

Her mother demanded that she be brought to Karachi and handed over to Child Protection Bureau as investigation takes its course.

Dua Zehra Case

Dua went missing ten days ago. Zehra and her family live in Shah Faisal Colony’s Golden Town area. The incident came to light after Zehra’s father Syed Mehdi Ali Kazmi made a video with charity organisation JDC’s Chief Zafar Abbas in which they requested people to look for their daughter.

The video went viral on the internet. Soon, Zehra’s photo with her details spread across the social media asking people for help in locating her.

Several celebrities have raised their voices and expressed hope for the safe return of the teenage girl.