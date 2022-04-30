Imran Khan distances himself from Madina incident

Says he'd never ask anyone to hoot at holy places

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said his love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beyond question and he can't even think of asking his followers to hoot at a holy place.

Khan has finally broken his silence over the incident that took place in Masjid-e-Nabwi in Madina Thursday where a group of Pakistani pilgrims shouted slogans and expletives as federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti entered the mosque.

The former prime minister said PTI's workers in Pakistan and abroad were observing Shab-e-Dua when the incident happened in Madina.

"Whatever happened in Madina was a result of their [PML-N leaders'] deeds and I challenge these people won't be able to appear in public places," Khan said in an interview with ARY News anchor Arshad Sharif.

Khan added he doesn't need need to prove his love and reverence for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

"It is my belief that iman (faith) is incomplete without the love for Holy Prophet (PBUH)," he said.

He added all over the world, Pakistanis are coming out voluntarily to support the PTI.

"We did not ask anyone to come out. The way people are coming out, it had never happened before," he said.

The incident

A group of Pakistani pilgrims shouted slogans and expletives on Thursday night as federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti entered the mosque to pray and pay respect at the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s shrine.

The ministers are part of the Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on a three-day official visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was in a shuttle cart with Saudi officials and was guarded by Saudi security officers.

The video of the incident, shared by many including PTI leaders, draw a strong reaction from people on social media.

Saudi embassy confirms arrests

The embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Friday confirmed that “some” Pakistani pilgrims were arrested for disrespecting Majisd-e-Nabwi.

The protesters were taken into custody by Saudi authorities for “violating the regulations” and “disrespecting” the sanctity of the holy mosque, the embassy in Islamabad said.

The Saudi embassy did not confirm how many people were arrested nor did it identify them. However, it said that the police action was still going on.

Madina police, later, put out a statement saying that five Pakistanis were arrested for using inappropriate language on the premises of Masjid-e-Nabwi, SAMAA TV’ Zakaullah Mohsin reported.

The detained persons face charges of disrespecting the sanctity of the Prophet’s (PBUH) mosque and disrupting the security and peace of pilgrims.

Interior minister's claim

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed the incident of shouting slogans in Masjid-e-Nabawi was an act that was planned from Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference with PM's Special Assistant on Azad Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Sanaullah said what happened in Madina was “disrespectful,” “shameful” and “an act of ignorance.”

Claiming that the incident was planned form Pakistan, Sanaullah said that if he wanted he could “rattle” former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.