Does Punjab have two CMs now?

After the resignation of Usman Buzdar was rejected by the Governor of Punjab Omar Sarfaraz Cheema and yet Hamza Shahbaz was sworn in as news chief minister, several contradictory viewpoints emerged on Saturday on the apparent ‘constitutional crisis’ in the province.

Has the old cabinet been restored with Buzdar as chief minister and do we have two chief ministers ruling the province of over 120 million people is the biggest question asked.

On April 30, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz took oath as 21st Punjab chief minister, hours after the governor restored his predecessor Usman Buzdar by rejecting his resignation that was approved by Cheema’s predecessor Chaudhry Sarwar.

The oath was administered by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in a ceremony held at Governor House.

Ashraf was nominated by the Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday to administer the oath to Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz, who approached the court for a third time when the earlier two orders were ignored by President Arif Alvi and Punjab Governor Cheema.

Justice Jawad Hassan, who heard the petition, remarked that it had now become a question of the judiciary’s honor. He said no one should have the courage to defy court orders.

His is oath-taking and Buzdar’s restoration appeared to create a constitutional void or this is what some people believed.

SAMAA TV approached constitutional experts to seek their expert views on the issue.

Former Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Justice (R) Shaiq Usmani said that Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has been sworn in constitutionally on the orders of the Lahore High Court and has become the chief minister of Punjab.

There was no room left to say more, he added.

The retired Justice said Buzdar no longer had any legal status and the legal importance has only for the oath that Hamza Shahbaz has taken. “Now it doesn’t matter what Usman Bazdar does,” he said.

Cheema Saturday rejected the resignation claiming that it was addressed to the prime minister and not the governor as the constitution required and hence it was not valid.

Responding to Cheema’s claims, Justice Shaiq clarified that the court orders are above everything else. The court had given notices to all the parties, including the Governor of Punjab Omar Sarfaraz and President Arif Alvi, but no one has said this before and it is wrong to say this at the last minute, he said.

Moreover, Justice (retd) Shaiq says, the final order is from the Lahore High Court, which has not been challenged so far and remains in place.

Salman Akram Raja, in a TV comment, said that there was no resignation pending before Punjab Governor Cheema as the resignation of Buzdar had already been accepted by Sarwar. Hence, Cheema could not reject it, he said.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and legal advisor to Imran Khan Babar Awan said that as per the Supreme Court the resignation should be handwritten, but there were reports that the resignation of Usman Buzdar was handwritten.