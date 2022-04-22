Documents: Imran Khan spent Rs800,000 per day on helicopter

When Imran Khan decided to use a helicopter to commute daily between his Bani Gala residence and the Prime Minister Secretariat after coming to power in 2018, his spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry famously claimed that the airborne journey would cost only Rs55 per kilometre and that it was a less expensive option compared to the expenditure PM’s motorcade would incur.

By Fawad’s estimate, the 6 kilometres between Bani Gala should have cost only Rs1,650 on a four-way journey (30×55) as the helicopter was flown from the PM to Bani Gala every morning to pick up the prime minister. However, documents revealed to SAMAA TV on Thursday show that Fawad erred by a wide margin. on average, Imran Khan spent Rs800,000 per day on his helicopter rides during three years, eight months and 23 days in power.

This translates into Rs26,666 per kilometre if one assumes that the helicopter was used only for the commute between office and home. We know that the former prime minister flew to several destinations in the country for his political and official engagements.

The documents show that from August 2018 to March 2022, the government spent a total of Rs984 million on the PM’s helicopter. Of these Rs512 was spent on maintenance and Rs472 on in-flight costs.

Major spending on maintenance came in 2020 when Rs220.721 were allocated and used.

The government paid Rs492 for the spare parts while the remaining money spent on maintenance head went to “consumables.”

The documents also indicate that Prime Minister’s helicopter use increased in 2021 when it flew for 800.9 flying hours — slightly higher than 729 hours flown in 2020 and 742.4 in 2019. The chopper flew a total of 2725.9 hours.

When Fawad made his bold claim about Rs55 per kilometre cost in 2018, many experts called him out saying that such a proposition was entirely misleading as helicopter cost is calculated in hours and not in kilometres.

The government documents obtained by SAMAA TV show that helicopters use cost Rs275,000 per hour.