Defeat ‘foreign-backed agenda’, Imran reacts to Karachi attack

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has condemned the suicide attack against Chinese national inside the University of Karachi and urged people to defeat “this foreign-backed agenda of our enemies.”

In a tweet the former prime minister said that “this is yet another attack with a specific agenda of trying to undermine Pak-China strategic partnership.”

Strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting Chinese teachers of Karachi University. This is yet another attack with a specific agenda of trying to undermine Pak-China strategic r'ship. We must ensure defeat of this foreign-backed agenda of our enemies. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 26, 2022

A female suicide bomber blew herself up inside the University of Karachi at 2pm on Tuesday, killing four people including three Chinese nationals.