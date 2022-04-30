‘Daru wich pyar’ pop singer Taz passes away

Singer Tarsame Singh Saini, popular known as Taz passed away on Friday at the age of 54. He had been unwell for a few months.

Taz rose to fame with his album album ‘Hit The Deck’ in 1989. He was the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation which was formed in 1996 and was called the pioneer of cross-cultural Asian fusion music.

He produced many albums in the 1990s and his most popular album to the date is Slave II Fusion which was released in 2000. It included chartbusters like “Pyar Ho Gaya”, “Nachenge Saari Raat”, and “Gallan Gorian”.

Taz also contributed to the music of Bollywood films. He had songs like “Daroo Vich Pyar” (Tum Bin), “It’s magic” (Koi Mill Gaya), and ” Mujhpe To Jadoo” (Race) among others to his credit.

As soon as the news of Taz’s demise surfaced online, many celebrities expressed their grief.