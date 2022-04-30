Saturday, April 30, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  28
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Buzdar’s resignation rejected, arrests in Madina, another poliovirus case

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Apr 30, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Saturday, April 30, 2022. 

The constitutional crisis in Punjab has been prolonged further as Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema rejected Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s resignation and reinstated the cabinet. Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz was supposed to take oath today after the Lahore High Court Friday nominated National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to administer the oath. 

The embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Friday confirmed that “some” Pakistani pilgrims were arrested for disrespecting Majisd-e-Nabwi by shouting slogans as Pakistani ministers visited the mosque on Thursday. 

Another poliovirus case has been reported in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This is the second wild poliovirus case in 2022 in Pakistan after the first one was reported from the same district on April 22, 2022. In 2021, Pakistan reported only one WPV1 case. 

The meteorological department has ruled out any chance of moon sighting Sunday. The Eid ul Fitr is expected to fall Tuesday

hamza shahbaz Masjid polio eradication poliovirus Usman Buzdar
 
