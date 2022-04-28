Thursday, April 28, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  26
Samaa TV
News

PM’s Saudi Arabia visit, Pakistan-IMF takes, PTI’s appeal in LHC

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Apr 28, 2022
Posted: Apr 28, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Thursday, April 28, 2022. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia today. According to the reports, the prime minister will request the kingdom for an additional support of $3.2 billion. This will take the $4.2billion support provided by the kingdom – $3 billion deposits to the State Bank of Pakistan and an oil facility on deferred payment worth $1.2 billion – to $7.4 billion. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz will be indicted by a Federal Investigation Agency special court Wednesday in a money laundering case. 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will file an intra court appeal against the Lahore High Court’s order instructing the Punjab governor to administer oath from Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz. 

The technical level talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have started to revive the loan program. On April 25, IMF agreed to give Pakistan an additional $2 billion in its ongoing loan program after Pakistan assured the prices of petrol and electricity will be increased and amnesty for industrial sector revoked. 

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took the oath as foreign minister Wednesday, making him the youngest foreign minister in the history of Pakistan. 

