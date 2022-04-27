Wednesday, April 27, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  25
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bilawal’s oath as FM, LHC verdict, condemnation of KU blast

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. 

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will take oath as foreign minister at 2pm Wednesday. 

Lahore High Court will announce the verdict on Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz’s petition against the Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema today. Shahbaz filed a contempt of court application against Cheema for refusing to take oath from him. 

Karachi University is closed today after a blast inside the university Tuesday killed four people including three Chinese nationals. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with federal ministers visited the Chinese embassy in Islamabad following blast and condemned the attack. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed in Karachi suicide blast
Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed in Karachi suicide blast
‘Imran made my life difficult for going after Arif Naqvi’
‘Imran made my life difficult for going after Arif Naqvi’
Lahore court allows Dua Zehra to go 'wherever she wants'
Lahore court allows Dua Zehra to go ‘wherever she wants’
Defeat 'foreign-backed agenda', Imran reacts to Karachi attack
Defeat ‘foreign-backed agenda’, Imran reacts to Karachi attack
How many luxury cars Farah Khan owns?
How many luxury cars Farah Khan owns?
Ahsan Iqbal calls Imran Khan an 'anarchist'
Ahsan Iqbal calls Imran Khan an ‘anarchist’
Pakistan condoles with China, PM Shehbaz visits embassy
Pakistan condoles with China, PM Shehbaz visits embassy
ECP announces schedule for NA-240 Karachi by-election
ECP announces schedule for NA-240 Karachi by-election
Sindh House attack: PTI MNAs arrested after IHC cancels bail
Sindh House attack: PTI MNAs arrested after IHC cancels bail
Why threat alert failed to prevent Confucius Institute attack
Why threat alert failed to prevent Confucius Institute attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.