Bilawal’s oath as FM, LHC verdict, condemnation of KU blast

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will take oath as foreign minister at 2pm Wednesday.

Lahore High Court will announce the verdict on Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz’s petition against the Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema today. Shahbaz filed a contempt of court application against Cheema for refusing to take oath from him.

Karachi University is closed today after a blast inside the university Tuesday killed four people including three Chinese nationals. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with federal ministers visited the Chinese embassy in Islamabad following blast and condemned the attack.