Petrol price hike, petitions in LHC, PTI’s foreign funding case

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Monday, April 25, 2022.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has announced to hike the price of petroleum products and remove subsidies. In a press conference Sunday, Ismail said the talks with the IMF had been positive.

Lahore Eight Court will be a centre of activity as the court will hear petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz. Maryam filed a petition to get her passport back as she wishes to fly to Saudi Arabia for Umrah. Shahbaz filed a petition against Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema for committing contempt of court by not administering oath from the chief minister-elect.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has fixed the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for hearing on April 27. The commission will hear the case till April 29. Meanwhile, the party announced protests outside ECP’s office April 26.