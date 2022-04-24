Sunday, April 24, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  22
Changes to ECL, Khan’s long march, Hamza Shahbaz’s oath-taking ceremony

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Apr 24, 2022
Posted: Apr 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Sunday, April 24, 2022. 

The names of more than 100 political leaders have been taken off the exit control list. The leaders include Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Khawaja Asif, Pakistan Peoples Party President Asif Zardari and others. 

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto has arrived in Islamabad after completing a visit to the United Kingdom. He met PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif in London. Bilawal is expected to take oath as the foreign minister in coming days. 

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has told his workers to prepare for a march on Islamabad. Addressing a press conference Saturday, he revealed he had already instructed his party’s district level organisations to organise a march on Islamabad for which he would give a date later. 

Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Lahore for the first time since becoming the prime minister. He will stay at his Model Town residence. He will also offer fateha at the graves of his family members in Jati Umra

The oath-taking ceremony of Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has been delayed again after President Dr Arif Alvi failed to respond to a summary from the Prime Minister House. 

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Exi hamza shahbaz Imran Khan prime minister shehbaz sharif
 
