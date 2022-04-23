Saturday, April 23, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  21
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

No foreign conspiracy, Pakistan-IMF talks, Youm-e-Ali processions

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 13 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 13 hours ago

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Saturday, April 23, 2022. 

A key meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) has concluded that there was no evidence of a ‘foreign conspiracy’ for regime change in Pakistan as claimed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

According to the NSC statement, Pakistan’s premier intelligence agencies also said that there was no evidence of a conspiracy. 

Exclusive: Imran Khan did not pay 50% on most expensive gifts

Pakistan has reported its first wild polio virus case in 15 months. The type-1 wild poliovirus (WPV1) was confirmed in the child from North Waziristan April 22. This is the third case of wild polio to be recorded globally in 2022. 

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has held talks with the executive director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington. The finance minister requested the IMF to resume the $6 billion programme for Pakistan that faced uncertainty after the PTI government walked back on some of the pledges it made during the October-November 2021 talks. 

Lahore High Court will continue the hearing on the plea filed by Punjab’s Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz against the governor for not fulfilling his constitutional duty and refusing to take the oath. The court Friday directed President Arif Alvi to appoint a representative to administer the oath to the PML-N leader. 

Youm-e-Ali will be observed across Pakistan today. Processions are planned in various cities and police has released traffic and security plans for all major cities. Find more details here.

FaceBook WhatsApp
IMF package Imran Khan Lahore High Court (LHC) National Security Council
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali processions on Saturday
Traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali processions on Saturday
Imran Khan did not pay 50% on most expensive gifts
Imran Khan did not pay 50% on most expensive gifts
US welcomes NSC statement ruling out 'foreign conspiracy'
US welcomes NSC statement ruling out ‘foreign conspiracy’
President Alvi delays oath of Punjab chief minister-elect
President Alvi delays oath of Punjab chief minister-elect
Blast at Kunduz mosque leaves 33 dead
Blast at Kunduz mosque leaves 33 dead
Imran Khan says NSC meeting confirmed he wasn't lying
Imran Khan says NSC meeting confirmed he wasn’t lying
Miftah-led Pakistani delegation holds talks with IMF
Miftah-led Pakistani delegation holds talks with IMF
Malir authorities warn people of property scam
Malir authorities warn people of property scam
Three soldiers martyred in cross border attack from Afghanistan
Three soldiers martyred in cross border attack from Afghanistan
Petroleum prices must be raised to revive IMF program: Miftah
Petroleum prices must be raised to revive IMF program: Miftah
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.