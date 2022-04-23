No foreign conspiracy, Pakistan-IMF talks, Youm-e-Ali processions

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Saturday, April 23, 2022.

A key meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) has concluded that there was no evidence of a ‘foreign conspiracy’ for regime change in Pakistan as claimed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the NSC statement, Pakistan’s premier intelligence agencies also said that there was no evidence of a conspiracy.

Pakistan has reported its first wild polio virus case in 15 months. The type-1 wild poliovirus (WPV1) was confirmed in the child from North Waziristan April 22. This is the third case of wild polio to be recorded globally in 2022.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has held talks with the executive director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington. The finance minister requested the IMF to resume the $6 billion programme for Pakistan that faced uncertainty after the PTI government walked back on some of the pledges it made during the October-November 2021 talks.

Lahore High Court will continue the hearing on the plea filed by Punjab’s Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz against the governor for not fulfilling his constitutional duty and refusing to take the oath. The court Friday directed President Arif Alvi to appoint a representative to administer the oath to the PML-N leader.

Youm-e-Ali will be observed across Pakistan today. Processions are planned in various cities and police has released traffic and security plans for all major cities. Find more details here.