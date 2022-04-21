PTI Lahore rally, Fawad Chaudhry’s revelation, university bans smartphones

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a power show in Lahore today. This will be the party’s third rally after Peshawar and Karachi since Imran Khan was removed as prime minister after a successful no confidence motion against him. PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the gathering. In his message, Khan urged his supporters to come out in record numbers.



Photo: Online

Lahore High Court will hear petitions concerning the election of the new chief minister. Two separate applications have been filed to reinstate the interim Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and against the governor’s refusal to take oath from the newly elected Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

The United States Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is on her first visit to Pakistan. She met with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and PTI Chief Imran Khan after she arrived Wednesday morning. She is expected to visit Lahore and Azad Kashmir.

Women University Swabi, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has imposed a ban on the use of smartphones for all students. According to a notification issued by provost of the university “Smart phones/touch screen mobile or tablets will not be allowed in the premises of Women University Swabi with effect from April 20, 2022 (Wednesday).”

Former federal minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the PTI government was ousted because of the “poor relations” with the establishment. He was talking on Express News show To The Point Thursday evening.

“Had our [relationship] with the establishment been good, then we would have still been in the government.”