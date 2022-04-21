Cabinet’s oath, foreign funding case, crisis in Punjab

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

The federal cabinet will take oath today. Since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took oath April11, his cabinet remained a topic of discussion as the eight-party alliance failed to agree upon the distribution of the ministries. However, the oath has resulted in another crisis as President Arif Alvi has refused to take the oath. Sources have said in his absence, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani will administer the oath.

Six people have were sentenced to death, nine handed life imprisonment, one accused sentenced to five years in prison and 72 others given two-year jail sentence each for lynching Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot over blasphemy allegations.

Newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has filed an application with the Lahore High Court against Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema for refusing to administer oath to him.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear the case of foreign funding case against the PTI today. The Islamabad High Court has ordered the commission to hear the case daily and announce a verdict in 30 days.

Strong winds blew in Quetta Monday causing roofs and walls in multiple areas to collapse. On Samungli Road, four people were injured as several walls collapsed. No loss of life was reported.

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar will arrive in Pakistan Wednesday. She will visit Lahore and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.