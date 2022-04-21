Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Cabinet’s oath, foreign funding case, crisis in Punjab

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 days ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 days ago

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. 

The federal cabinet will take oath today. Since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took oath April11, his cabinet remained a topic of discussion as the eight-party alliance failed to agree upon the distribution of the ministries. However, the oath has resulted in another crisis as President Arif Alvi has refused to take the oath. Sources have said in his absence, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani will administer the oath. 

Six people have were sentenced to death, nine handed life imprisonment, one accused sentenced to five years in prison and 72 others given two-year jail sentence each for lynching Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot over blasphemy allegations.

Newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has filed an application with the Lahore High Court against Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema for refusing to administer oath to him.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear the case of foreign funding case against the PTI today. The Islamabad High Court has ordered the commission to hear the case daily and announce a verdict in 30 days.

Strong winds blew in Quetta Monday causing roofs and walls in multiple areas to collapse. On Samungli Road, four people were injured as several walls collapsed. No loss of life was reported. 

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar will arrive in Pakistan Wednesday. She will visit Lahore and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
federal cabinet hamza shahbaz Ilhan Omar\ Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets President, PM, PTI chief
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets President, PM, PTI chief
Miftah Ismail: Imran Khan’s helicopter consumed petrol Rs550 million worth
Miftah Ismail: Imran Khan’s helicopter consumed petrol Rs550 million worth
Two worshippers injured in London mosque attack
Two worshippers injured in London mosque attack
Swabi university bans smartphones for female students
Swabi university bans smartphones for female students
How Punjab lawmaker Asia Amjad went into coma
How Punjab lawmaker Asia Amjad went into coma
Fawad blames Imran Khan’s ouster on torn ‘one page’
Fawad blames Imran Khan’s ouster on torn ‘one page’
Imran Khan advised to address Lahore rally virtually
Imran Khan advised to address Lahore rally virtually
After maiden cabinet meeting, govt vows to stabilize the rupee
After maiden cabinet meeting, govt vows to stabilize the rupee
Nawaz ECL case, President Alvi impeachment, Dadu fire
Nawaz ECL case, President Alvi impeachment, Dadu fire
Balochistan govt forms inquiry tribunal to probe Chaghi incident
Balochistan govt forms inquiry tribunal to probe Chaghi incident
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.