Nine killed, several injured in Dadu fire

At least eight children and a woman were killed when a house in Sindh’s Dadu district caught fire following the gusty winds in the area engulfing two villages in the neighborhood, rescue officials confirmed Tuesday.

Over 70 houses were reduced to ashes and several cattle heads were killed due to the tragic fire.

The fire had erupted in Faiz Muhammad Daryai and Saleh Machi villages of Mehair tehsil. According to the police, six bodies have been recovered from Faiz Muhammad Daryai.

More than 10 people were injured and have been under treatment in different hospitals.

Taking the notice of the tragedy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured “relief measures” for the victims’ families. The affectees, however, claim that the administration had not contacted any of the survivors.

He also assured the grieving families that government would also take up the matter with the Sindh government and call for a financial relief package for them.

The prime minister directed the National Disaster Management Authority to provide all possible support for the rehabilitation of the victim families.

PM Shehbaz also expressed his grief over the loss of life and property.

