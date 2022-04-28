‘County cricket isn’t ideal for Shaheen Afridi’

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that County cricket isn’t ideal for pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Butt is concerned about Shaheen’s workload after the latter joined Middlesex for the ongoing season.

“Shaheen is our only best bowler in all three formats,” Butt said on YouTube Channel ‘Cricket Baaz’. “I don’t know if they looked at his workload but County cricket is not ideal for him. He is not somebody who doesn’t know how to bowl in England. So why risk burning out such a bowler especially when he needed rest ahead of the two upcoming World Cups in one year. There is also Test Championship and Asia Cup which are important but County cricket isn’t as far as Shaheen is concerned.”

Butt also urged PCB to compensate for financial losses in case players are not allowed to play County cricket.

“If there was any financial loss, PCB should have made up for it like Naseem Shah did with Umar Gul and Mohammad Asif,” he said.

Left-arm quick, Afridi, 21, will remain at Middlesex until he joins up with Pakistan for international duty in mid-July. He will be available to represent the Club in County Championship cricket to that point and for the entirety of the 2022 Vitality Blast campaign, including the knockout stages of the tournament should Middlesex qualify.