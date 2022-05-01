Sunday, May 1, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  29
Facebook Twitter Youtube
COAS visits front line troops in Padhar Sector: ISPR

Lt Gen Sahir Mirza welcomed the army chief

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited front line troops in Padhar Sector, the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

According to the statement, the COAS was briefed on the latest situation along the Line of Control (LOC) and the operational readiness of the formation. The army chief interacted with officers and had Iftar with them.

While interacting with the troops, the COAS appreciated their high state of morale and professional excellence in the performance of sacred duty in defence of the motherland.

Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza received the army chief.

