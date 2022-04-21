COAS Bajwa calls on PM Shehbaz, discusses national security

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PM Office said Tuesday.

“The professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting,” the PM Office said in a terse statement.

SAMAA TV’s Usman Khan reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif started to use his office at the Prime Minister Secretariat on Tuesday and the army chief visited him.

It is the first meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and the COAS since the former came to power. The COAS did not attend Sharif’s oath-taking ceremony due to being unwell.

His absence was noticed and the military spokesperson, Major General Babar Iftikhar, was asked a question at a press conference on Aril 14.

The Prime Minister Office issued an image of the meeting and a short video clip.

Earlier, on Sunday General Bajwa called for a unified response against ‘misinformation threatening state integrity.’

Speaking to army officers and veterans, the COAS said that efforts to drive a wedge between the army and population would not be tolerated.