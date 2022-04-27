Wednesday, April 27, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  25
China condemns Karachi attack, demands crack down against terrorist organizations

Demands thorough probe into the incident

Posted: Apr 27, 2022
Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Source: Chinese Foreign Ministry

China has condemned the suicide attack in the University of Karachi and urged Pakistan to “resolutely crack down on the terrorist organization involved.”

Four people including three Chinese nationals were killed and three others injured in the blast carried out by a female bomber inside the university Tuesday.

In her remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying condemned the attack and expressed sympathies with the victims’ families.

“The Chinese Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions in Pakistan have activated the emergency response mechanism immediately after the incident,” said Chunying.

Chinese foreign ministry and diplomatic missions in Pakistan will continue to urge Pakistani authorities to resolutely crack down on the terrorist organization involved, added the spokesperson.

She said the Pakistani government will conduct an in-depth probe into the incident, give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators, and strengthen security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

“The blood of the Chinese people should not be shed in vain, and those behind this incident will surely pay the price,” she said.

China’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao made a telephone call to the Pakistani Ambassador to China and demanded “thorough investigation of the incident.”

He urged that the authorities take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in Pakistan and prevent such incidents from happening again.

Attackers will be given exemplary punishment: interior minister

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said the attackers will be apprehended and given exemplary punishment.

Calling it an attack on Pakistan-China friendship, the minister said there will be a thorough probe into the attack and the Chinese authorities will be kept informed about the progress of the investigation.

The minister said he will arrive in Karachi Wednesday upon the directives of the prime minister and review the security provided to the Chinese officials.

Prime Minister visits Chinese Embassy

After the attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with federal ministers, visited the Chinese embassy in Islamabad and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

“I am deeply grieved on the loss of precious lives including of our Chinese friends in the heinous attack in Karachi today. My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families,” he tweeted.

“I strongly condemn this cowardly act of terrorism.”

He said his government will never allow any force to undermine Pakistan-China friendship. Local authorities in Sindh and Karachi have launched a full-scale investigation to hunt down the perpetrators.

