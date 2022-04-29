Friday, April 29, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  27
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Charsada policeman martyred in explosion

Police yet to determine nature of blast

SAMAA | and - Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

PHOTO Twitter\@IftikharFirdous

An explosion at the main gate of Nasta Police Station in Charsada left one policeman martyred Friday afternoon.

After the explosion, a heavy contingent of police from other police station rushed to the Nasta police station.  

Police officials said that the nature of the blast is yet to be determined, SAMAA TV’ Ejaz Khalid reported.

Images taken after the blast showed a damaged gate of the police station and what looked like a collapsed sewerage drain.

The martyred soldier was a resident of Charsadda’s Bahlola area, the officials said.

Meanwhile, four people were wounded in a blast in Bajaur’s Mamund tehsil.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Blast
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani pilgrims heckle Marriyum, Bugti at Masjid Nabawi
Pakistani pilgrims heckle Marriyum, Bugti at Masjid Nabawi
Shehbaz arrives in Medina, vows to stand with Saudi Arabia
Shehbaz arrives in Medina, vows to stand with Saudi Arabia
Saudi embassy confirms Pakistani pilgrims arrested for ‘disrespecting’ Masjid-e-Nabwi
Saudi embassy confirms Pakistani pilgrims arrested for ‘disrespecting’ Masjid-e-Nabwi
NAB opens investigation against Farah Khan and 'others'
NAB opens investigation against Farah Khan and ‘others’
Article 6: Govt to file reference against Imran, President Alvi
Article 6: Govt to file reference against Imran, President Alvi
Former NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri attacked at Islamabad restaurant
Former NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri attacked at Islamabad restaurant
Masjid-e-Nabawi incident, Qasim Suri, Article 6 reference, UNSC condemnation
Masjid-e-Nabawi incident, Qasim Suri, Article 6 reference, UNSC condemnation
Heatwave alert issued to provinces after abrupt temperature rise
Heatwave alert issued to provinces after abrupt temperature rise
Yousuf Raza Gillani to remain senator: ECP rejects PTI's petitions
Yousuf Raza Gillani to remain senator: ECP rejects PTI’s petitions
Interior minister claims Masjid-e-Nabawi incident planned from Pakistan
Interior minister claims Masjid-e-Nabawi incident planned from Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.