Cabinet expansion, PTI Islamabad March, Bilawal-Nawaz meeting, Ring Road scam

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-Mengal) is finally joining Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet as four more members will take oath Friday.

Those who will take oath include Agha Hassan Baloch and Hashim Notezai of BNP-Mengal, Muslim League-Quaid’s Chaudhry Salik Hussan and PML-N’s Javed Latif.

PTI to march on Islamabad

In the third installment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public outreach campaign following Imran Khan’s ouster from the government, the former prime minister told supporters to get ready for marching on Islamabad at Lahore jalsa on Thursday night.

Bilalwal-Nawaz meeting

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif has called out Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson and former prime minister Imran Khan for backtracking on every promise and said there was no reason for a foreign conspiracy against him.

He was addressing a press conference alongside Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto in London on Thursday. The PPP chairperson along with Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar, and Qamar Zaman Kaira met with the PML-N leader and congratulated for the coalition government.

Bilawal said Nawaz’s sacrifices for democracy were not hidden from anyone and to restore democracy and economy PPP and PML-N have to work together.

Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

Investigators probing the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project have unearthed plans by a few dozen investors for generating astronomical illicit wealth worth around Rs3.2 trillion in the backdrop of the controversial project.

Documents have shown that fake plot files were created using fake certificates of clearance and other official-looking documents for green land measuring 226,000 acres, supposedly lying along a fake alignment of the ring road project to generate billions through speculative real estate trading in the open market.

So far, investigators have found that the illicit trading of “property” along RRR amounted to an estimated Rs500 billion for investors and impacted residents, investors and even overseas Pakistanis.

When Imran Khan decided to use a helicopter to commute daily between his Bani Gala residence and the Prime Minister Secretariat after coming to power in 2018, his spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry famously claimed that the airborne journey would cost only Rs55 per kilometre and that it was a less expensive option compared to the expenditure PM’s motorcade would incur.

By Fawad’s estimate, the 6 kilometres between Bani Gala should have cost only Rs1,650 on a four-way journey (30×55) as the helicopter was flown from the PM to Bani Gala every morning to pick up the prime minister. However, documents revealed to SAMAA TV on Thursday show that Fawad erred by a wide margin. on average, Imran Khan spent Rs800,000 per day on his helicopter rides during three years, eight months and 23 days in power.

This translates into Rs26,666 per kilometre if one assumes that the helicopter was used only for the commute between office and home. We know that the former prime minister flew to several destinations in the country for his political and official engagements.

The documents show that from August 2018 to March 2022, the government spent a total of Rs984 million on the PM’s helicopter. Of these Rs512 was spent on maintenance and Rs472 on in-flight costs.

