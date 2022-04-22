Bilawal calls on Nawaz Sharif in London

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif has called out Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson and former prime minister Imran Khan for backtracking on every promise and said there was no reason for a foreign conspiracy against him.

He was addressing a press conference alongside Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto in London on Thursday. The PPP chairperson along with Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar, and Qamar Zaman Kaira met with the PML-N leader and congratulated for the coalition government.

Bilawal said Nawaz’s sacrifices for democracy were not hidden from anyone and to restore democracy and economy PPP and PML-N have to work together.

“There was no foreign conspiracy against Imran Khan, it was a democratic conspiracy […] It was not White House, but a conspiracy hatched in the Bilawal House,” he maintained.

The PPP chairperson also asked all the institutions to remain within their constitutional parameters, adding that he was in London to meet Nawaz to congratulate him on the coalition government and to discuss the current political situation.

Earlier it was being reported that Bilawal would be the part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s federal cabinet and he will be given the foreign ministry. However, the PPP chairperson attended the “first phase” of the federal ministers’ oath-taking ceremony on Tuesday as a guest.

The prime minister had said that the federal cabinet was formed after consultations with Nawaz sharif and the coalition partners.

SAMAA TV’s Naveed Chaudhry, citing the PPP sources, said that the two leaders would reach an agreement on the final name for the foreign minister.

The PML-N leader termed the ousting of Imran Khan from the government a “crucial” moment for the country and said the “coalition government” has to repair the “damage” done to the economy.

He said the PTI chairperson “promoted the culture of hooliganism and immorality” and said Pakistan has never witnessed such a political environment.

