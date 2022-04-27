Bilawal Bhutto becomes the youngest foreign minister of Pakistan

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday administered the oath of office to Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the Foreign Minister for Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the oath-taking ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, which was attended by former President Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and a large number of parliamentarians, party workers, and government officials.

The close family members of Bilawal Bhutto including his sister Aseefa Bhutto and maternal aunt Sanam Bhutto – the sister of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto – also attended the ceremony.

Sworn in at the age of 33 years, seven months and six days, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has become the youngest foreign minister of Pakistan. Earlier, Hina Rabba Khar, who is the deputy foreign minister in the current government, became the youngest person to hold the office after being sworn in at the age of 33 years, eight months and one day in 2011.

Bilawal’s maternal grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had become the foreign minister at 35 years of age.

Bilawal Bhutto joined the cabinet in the third phase of its formation as the earlier swearing-in ceremonies took place on April 19 and April 22.

The new cabinet reflects the political mix of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Pakistan Muslim League-Q and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

After today’s oath, the total number of federal ministers has increased to 35. There are also four ministers of state in PM Shehbaz’s cabinet.

Meanwhile, PML’s Khurram Dastagir has been given the portfolio of the energy ministry.

Federal Ministers

Khawaja Asif – PML-N

Ahsan Iqbal – PML-N

Rana Sanaullah – PML-N

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq – PML-N

Rana Tanveer Hussain – PML-N

Khurram Dastagir – PML-N

Marriyam Aurangzeb – PML-N

Khawaja Saad Rafique – PML-N

Miftah Ismail – PML-N

Mian Javed Latif – PML-N

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada – PML-N

Murtaza Javed Abbasi – PML-N

Azam Nazeer Tarar – PML-N

Javed Latif

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari —PPP

Khursheed Shah – PPP

Naveed Qamar – PPP

Sherry Rehman – PPP

Abdul Qadir Patel – PPP

Shazia Marri – PPP

Murtaza Mahmud – PPP

Sajid Hussain Turi – PPP

Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari – PPP

Abid Hussain Bhayo – PPP

Asad Mahmood – MMA

Abdul Wasay – MMA

Mufti Abdul Shakoor – MMA

Talha Mahmood – JUI-F

Amin-ul-Haque – MQM-P

Faisal Subzwari – MQM-P

Tariq Bashir Cheema – PML-Q

Chaudhry Salik Hussain – PML-Q