FIA ex-DG reveals how Imran planned case against Justice Isa

Former Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon has revealed how then Prime Minister Imran Khan planned a reference against Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa in 2019.

Memon, who had to leave the post in December 2019 over his refusal to follow Khan’s “illegal” instruction, spoke on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live and seemed to contract Imran Khan’s version of the events.

The former prime minister, in an interaction with journalists on Monday, claimed that the law ministry misled him on filing the reference against Justice Isa and that he bode no ill against the judge.

However, Memon said that Khan, his advisor Shezad Akbar, and secretary Azam Khan, one of the most seniors bureaucrats, were the key persons behind the reference.

“I was called to the Prime Minister’s Office where Azam Khan and Shahzad Akbar took me to the former PM where he asked me to take up the ‘new’ case carefully,” Memon said. “I was unaware about whom he was talking about.”

He said later in the discussion with Akbar and Azam it was revealed that the former prime minister was talking about framing a money laundering case against Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

“I told them that FIA can’t frame this case and the meeting between the three of us ended in a tense environment,” he added.

The former FIA chief said there was no follow-up on the meeting but Shahzad Akbar was interested in the travel history of the Supreme Court judge.

“I was under the impression that my argument had convinced them until today when I read Farogh Naseem’s statement,” he said.

Repeating Naseem’s claim, Memon endorses that it was the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) that had provided documents on Faez Esa to the law ministry, adding that ARU received them from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

When asked about framing cases against politicians, Memon said the former prime minister told him to make cases against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz, Mian Jawed Latif, Khwaja Asif, Khursheed Shah, Asfand Yar Wali and so on.

“He asked me to make cases against the PML-N leadership multiple times,” he claimed.

PTI’s Usman Dar and PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry were also on the show where debate centered on money laundering cases during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) tenure.

Memon said that Usman Dar arrived at his home and demanded that a case must be filed against PML-N’s Khawaja Asif.

Usman Dar admitted that he had gone to Memon’s home, but said that he wanted to provide some evidence against Asif to the then FIA chief.

