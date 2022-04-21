Balochistan govt forms inquiry tribunal to probe Chaghi incident

Balochistan Government has formed an inquiry tribunal to investigate into the alleged incident of security forces opening fire at people protesting against the killing of a driver in Chaghi, Balochistan.

According to official sources, Arshad Majeed, a grade-21 officer and senior member Board of Revenue, has been named as a single-member tribunal.

The tribunal, formed under Balochistan Tribunals of Inquiry Ordinance, 1968, will investigate and determine the causes of the incidents that unfolded on April 14 and April 18 in Chaghi. It will also fix responsibility of the incident and present recommendations to stop such incidents from occurring in the future.

The tribunal has to submit its report to the government within 15 days.

CM announces compensation, transfers DC Chaghi

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddos Bazinjo has taken notice of the incident and announced Rs3 million compensation for the family of the deceased.

Speaking on the floor of the assembly on Tuesday, CM Bazinjo said that injured protestors have been provided with best medical care and will be sent to Karachi for further treatment, if needed.

He also announced that a Joint Investigation Team will investigate the death of the driver.

The chief minister also ordered Balochistan chief secretary to transfer Deputy Commissioner Chaghi and Assistant Commissioners of Taftan and Dalbadin.

He also appealed the public to remain peaceful.

Chaghi incident

On April 14, the security forces allegedly shot dead a driver in Dhak area of Chaghi near Afghanistan border. The driver was identified as Hameedullah and used to drive Zambad – a modified carriage vehicle used to transport smuggled goods including petroleum products across border. According to Ibrahim’s brother, he was shot dead when he was returning from Afghanistan.

Photo: Ismail Sheikh/SAMAA Digital

On the other, the security forces claim that the driver tried to escape by hitting an officer with his vehicle. The officer shot the driver in self-defense.

Following the incident, other drivers and relatives of the deceased protested outside the security force’s camp and pelted stones. In retaliation, the forces allegedly opened fire at protestors, injuring several.