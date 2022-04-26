Azad Kashmir cabinet expands as 14 more ministers take oath

Fourteen more ministers of the new Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet were sworn in at the Prime Minister House Muzaffarabad on Monday. The total number of ministers increased to 16.

The newly elected Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan became the 14th Prime Minister of AJK last Monday after the former prime minister Abdul Qayoom Niazi resigned ahead of the no-confidence vote submitted by his own cabinet members.

President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary administered the oath to the newly elected cabinet. The portfolios of these members are yet to be notified.

Sardar Mir Akbar Khan

Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai

Chaudhary Ali Shan

Chaudhary Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim

Chaudhary Muhammad Rasheed

Abdul Majid Khan

Chaudhary Arshad Hussain

Chaudhary Azhar Sadiq

Zafar Iqbal Malik

Nisar Ansar Abdali

Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabani

Akmal Sargala

Chaudhary Maqbool Ahmad

Chaudhary Yaser Sultan

Two ministers Khawaja Farooq and Chaudhary Akhlaq had taken the oath with the swearing-in of PM Ilyas a few days back.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.