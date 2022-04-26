Tuesday, April 26, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  24
HOME > News

Azad Kashmir cabinet expands as 14 more ministers take oath

The total number increased to 16

SAMAA | and - Posted: Apr 25, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Apr 25, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: APP

Fourteen more ministers of the new Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet were sworn in at the Prime Minister House Muzaffarabad on Monday.  The total number of ministers increased to 16.

The newly elected Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan became the 14th Prime Minister of AJK last Monday after the former prime minister Abdul Qayoom Niazi resigned ahead of the no-confidence vote submitted by his own cabinet members.

President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary administered the oath to the newly elected cabinet. The portfolios of these members are yet to be notified.

  • Sardar Mir Akbar Khan
  • Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai
  • Chaudhary Ali Shan
  • Chaudhary Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim
  • Chaudhary Muhammad Rasheed
  • Abdul Majid Khan
  • Chaudhary Arshad Hussain
  • Chaudhary Azhar Sadiq
  • Zafar Iqbal Malik
  • Nisar Ansar Abdali
  • Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabani
  • Akmal Sargala
  • Chaudhary Maqbool Ahmad
  • Chaudhary Yaser Sultan

Two ministers Khawaja Farooq and Chaudhary Akhlaq had taken the oath with the swearing-in of PM Ilyas a few days back.

AZAD KASHMIR
 
