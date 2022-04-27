Wednesday, April 27, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  25
Asim Ahmad appointed FBR chairman

He served in the position in 2021 as well

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The Federal Board of Revenues (FBR) is set to get its fifth head in three years as the federal government has notified Asim Ahmed as new FBR chairman.

“With the approval of the federal government, Mr Asim Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service, is appointed as the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders,” read a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat.

Ahmad, a BPS-21 officer from the Inland Revenue Services, previously served as FBR chairman for five months from April 2021 to August 2021.

He was replaced after a cyber attack on taxpayers’ data.

