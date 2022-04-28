Article 6: Govt to file reference against Imran, President Alvi

The federal government has decided to file a reference against the former prime minister, Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi and other members of the former government under Article 6 of the constitution, SAMAA TV reported Thursday.

According to the Article 6, any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.

SAMAA TV’s Lahore Bureau Chief Naeem Hanif reported, citing government sources, that the incumbent government will file references against President Arif Alvi, former prime minister Imran Khan, former deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri and Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

“The government representatives are consulting to file a treason case against high-profile government officials for violating the Constitution,” Hanif added. The interior and law ministries have started the preparation of the reference.

The concerned departments have started gathering records of assemblies and court observations and directions which could be used as evidence in the reference.

The second clause of Article 6 adds that any person aiding, abetting or collaborating in the acts will also be considered guilty of high treason.

Clause 2A says that an act of high treason cannot be validated by any court. The last clause directs the Parliament to provide “punishment of persons found guilty of high treason.”

Earlier this month, the then opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif had said that Imran Khan and former deputy speaker, Qasim Suri, violated a constitution to dodge a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

