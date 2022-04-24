After Dua, another teenage girl goes missing in Karachi

Almost a week after a 14-year-old girl, Dua Zehra, went missing from Karachi’s Golden Town area, another teenager of the same age has been reported missing from the Saudabad neighbourhood.

Nimra Kazmi, whose Saudabad home is located around 5kms from Golden Town, went missing on the morning of Wednesday, April 20, according to her parents.

Her mother told SAMAA TV that she is a Lady Health Worker and had gone to work on Wednesday leaving Nimra at home. During the day, when she made a phone call to Nimra, it went unanswered. When she returned home, the teenager was nowhere to be found.

Nimra’s father says her daughter has been kidnapped and the police initially refused to lodge the FIR.

“My daughter had left home at around 9am to buy something from the local shop. Neighbours told me that some people pushed her into a vehicle and took her away,” he said speaking to SAMAA TV.

The parents say Nimra had a mobile phone with her but the police failed to trace her location.

Police officials, who have now lodged an FIR, deny that the teenager had been kidnapped, claiming she left home on her own.

They also claim Nimra was in contact with a young man from Lahore.

Similar, claims were made about Dua Zehra, who went missing on April 16. Zehra’s parents, too, complained of police inaction in web and TV interviews. It was only after the case was reported by TV channel that the police jumped into action.

However, police have failed to locate either of the two girls.