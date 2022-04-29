Alleged embezzlement of tens of millions revealed in Punjab Assembly

Alleged embezzlement to the tune of tens of million rupees has been revealed in Punjab Assembly. The money was siphoned-office from the purchase of stationery and furniture under the supervision of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

According to the Auditor General Pakistan’s report, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority’s (PPRA) rules were violated under Pervaiz Elahi.

The report reveals that over Rs26 million have been paid illegally in four cases while a single contract was distributed in various parts causing a loss of Rs5.3 million to the exchequer.

Moreover, the term for the old contractor was extended illegally.

The Auditor General’s Report 2021 also reveals how the nephew of the Secretary Assembly was appointed Chairman PAC.

There are reports that some officials were planning to put the report under the wraps.