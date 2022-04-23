Ahsan moves court for one-time ECL leave to perform Umrah

Federal Minister for Planning and Development has requested an Islamabad accountability court to allow him to leave the country for once to perform Umrah.

Iqbal, who was sworn in as federal minister and was given the portfolio of Planning and Development earlier this week, is nominated in the Narowal Sports City Complex case.

In May last year, the then PTI government placed his name on the Exit Control List making it impossible for him to leave the country.

In his application, Iqbal said he wants to go to Saudi Arabia in the last 10 days of Ramazan to perform Umrah.

I will appear before the court upon my return, the minister said.

Narowal Sports City Complex case

Ahsan Iqbal is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating Narowal Sports City Complex project in his home constituency.

According to NAB officials, the Pakistan Sports Board illegally used its authority for the construction of the sports city. Fourteen stadiums were meant to be constructed as part of the project, which was initiated in 2009.

In April 2018, the Rs2.9 billion project was inaugurated by the then president Mamnoon Hussain. NAB had launched an investigation into the matter the same day it was inaugurated. The bureau said it had received a complaint of embezzlement.

Earlier this month, Ahsan Iqbal approached the Islamabad High Court challenging the accountability court’s decision to dismiss his acquittal plea.

Iqbal maintained that under the Article 164 of the Constitution the federal government has the authority to release funds for a provincial project adding that the project was initiated with the approval of Federal Cabinet.

PML-N leader said the NAB reference was based on fabricated allegations.