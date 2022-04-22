Ahsan Iqbal unhappy at ‘sluggish progress’ on CPEC projects

The newly-appointed Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has expressed serious concerns over the “sluggish progress” on the projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Iqbal chaired a high-level making meeting after taking the charge of his ministry. The meeting was attended by top official of the planning division, according to a press release by the Press Information Department.

The minister was briefed about the progress on various projects under the CPEC.

“How pathetic the delay on CPEC projects which is the potential game changer for the regions,” said Iqbal while directing the officials to hold regular meeting to review the progress.

He expressed displeasure on the lack of progress on industrial zones of Port Qasim, Islamabad and Mirpur.

The minister noted that further delay in projects will not be acceptable while directed the officials to ensure the expedite the work.

Iqbal directed all Joint Working Groups to pursue their sector-specific projects and initiate work on them immediately.

The SEZs were to be ready by 2020 but unfortunately, in last four years, there has been zero progress on SEZs, said the minister.

He has directed the officials to work on removing the bottlenecks that are hampering the pace of work on these projects, especially the infrastructure and energy projects.