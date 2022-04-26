Ahsan Iqbal calls Imran Khan an ‘anarchist’

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday accused former prime minister Imran Khan of attacking state institutions and the Constitution to exact revenge for his democratic ouster from office, adding that attacks on the top electoral body were aimed at influencing its decision on the foreign funding case.

Addressing the media in Islamabad on Tuesday morning, Iqbal claimed that Imran Khan ruled the country for a quarter to 4 years with an iron fist.

Repeatedly referring to the former prime minister with his family name ‘Niazi’, Iqbal said that not even dictators had as much power and facilities to rule as Imran Khan had.

The federal minister went on to explain how Imran combined numbers in the lower and upper houses of parliament to bulldoze several laws during his tenure.

“But in the past four years, Imran used his negative and sadist approach to destroy the country’s economy, foreign policy, international standing, put relations with economic stakeholders under great strain,” he said, adding that Imran also soured relations with US, China and Europe.

“He carried a begging bowl, hoping for a phone call from the US president.”

Referring to the foreign funding case, Iqbal stated that those who had funded Imran Khan from abroad had helped destroy every sector in Pakistan.

“Now you dare to question us about the state of the economy after taking power just four days ago?” he asked.

Promising to clear the country of thorns and let the flowers bloom again, Iqbal said that the previous government had allowed the Rs16 billion metro bus extension project to rot away for four years.

“The Imran Khan government had no care for the troubles of the common man,” the planning minister said, adding that the government led by Shehbaz Sharif revived and started the project in just five days.

Expanding further on the foreign funding case, Iqbal accused Imran of blackmailing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) through a series of threats.

He compared Imran’s tactics to the ones used by German dictator Adolf Hitler, who also attacked his opponents and state institutions to grab power.

“Imran is also inciting mobs to stop legal proceedings against him,” Iqbal said, as he asked the former prime minister why he was shying away from the case.

“If you have done nothing wrong, why are you trying to create hurdles in the case,” he said.

Iqbal explained that the purpose of attacking the ECP was to blackmail it and influence its decisions.

“I am certain that our state institutions will decide cases in the light of the law and the Constitution.”

Iqbal added that Imran was also trying to escape accountability in the Toshakhana case and a host of other scandals which implicate members of his inner circle.

Talking about the conspiracy, as claimed by Imran, to remove the former prime minister from office, the federal minister recalled how Imran used to pray that the opposition would move a vote of no confidence in the assembly.

When we finally presented it [vote of no-confidence] in the house, he said that his prayers had been answered and that he will take three wickets on one ball.

Instead, Iqbal said that the opposition uprooted Imran’s middle stump. “You [Imran] started calling the vote a US conspiracy.”

Today you call your ambassador to the US a lier, state institutions and the military a lier, he claimed.

The federal minister also accused Imran of influencing members of his party who continue to occupy and abuse key state positions by acting partisan.

President Arif Alvi is behaving like a PTI ‘jiyala’. He is not performing his constitutional role, Iqbal said.

Imran is a small man and makes all those who follow him small as well, he said, before adding, “Imran Khan is an anarchist who does not care about the law or the Constitution.”

“Imran Niazi wants to create chaos against the state and its institutions to exact revenge for being voted out. He is exacting revenge against the state, its institutions, and its constitution.

But the public is mature and understands that they do not want to support any such person who targets the state.”

Addressing Imran, Iqbal said that the former cricketer-turned-politician may have an ego taller than Mount Everest, but he cannot play with the state and the Constitution.

“You can make as many trends on social media, it all boils down to performance. It does not matter how many cards you play, whether that of religion or corruption, the only card that will now matter is that of performance.”