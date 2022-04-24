24 arrested over social media campaign against Pakistan Army

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 24 more people as it launched a crackdown on social media activists who were involved in a smear campaign against Pakistan Army. The arrests were made in 11 cities.

According to the authority, the suspects have been involved in launching a “hate trend” on Twitter against the army. So far, 19 people have been booked under different sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and the Pakistan Electronic Crime Prevention Act (PECA).

The FIA carried out raids at several locations in various cities on Monday to arrest people behind Twitter trends against the Pakistan Army and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

SAMAA TV Investigation Unit head Zahid Gishkori reported that the authorities have decided to pursue the case under terrorism laws for which all the cases have been transferred from the cybercrime wing to the anti-terrorism wing.

Counter-Terrorism Wing Director Humayun Sindhu is leading the interrogation under anti-terror laws.

Earlier in a similar raid on April 12, the agency had arrested six people after the Pakistan Army formation commanders’ conference took note of the “propaganda campaign” which they said was aimed at maligning the army and “creating division between the institution and society.”

Meanwhile, rights bodies, Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) have condemned the arrests and demanded immediate release of the detainees, whom HRCP identified as PTI supporters.

