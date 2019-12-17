Sweet devouring: Dir's strawberries are Pakistan's finest

As the strawberry season comes close, farmers in Dir are all set to cultivate the bright red fruit in a quantity of millions for you to devour on.

Ushirai Dara, a sub-valley situated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dir, is known for cultivating the best produce of strawberries. Every year, millions of strawberry crops are planted by farmers there.

According to experts, the soil and climate of the valley is ideal for the growth and cultivation of strawberries.

The people of the scenic valley generate most of their incomes from tourism and agriculture, and strawberries contribute immensely to it.

It started five years ago when 60 local women were trained to cultivate strawberries, said a resident. Today, nurseries with millions of strawberry crops are spread over 1500-acre land, making farmers earn big profits.

“The plantation started in 2014,” said a farmer. “We were trained by the Sarhad Rural Support Programme which benefitted a lot of farmers and landowners.”

Last year, a huge amount of the fruit was cultivated but wasn’t sold which resulted in losses to the farmers.

The farmers have said that they work very hard but their efforts are mostly neglected by the government.

“We have a lot of produce, but we don't have any support from the government in anyway,” complained a farmer.

If the government and the agriculture department support us, it will create employment for a lot of people in the region and increase incomes of many, he added.

Strawberries in Pakistan are grown in mid-October and are usually ready for harvest by January and February. They hit the markets in March and April.

