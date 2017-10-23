NAB chief orders inquiries into Multan Metro, PIA scandals

Trouble for the PML-N-led government in Punjab and the federal level as NAB ordered investigations into alleged corruption scandals pertaining to PIA and Multan Metro Bus scheme.

According to details, Chairman NAB on Monday ordered an inquiry to be conducted pertaining to allegations of financial corruption and embezzlement related to the Multan Metro Bus scheme.

An inquiry was also ordered into the matter of the ‘missing’ PIA aircraft which was sold for peanuts and much below its original cost.

These decisions were taken during a meeting of NAB officials which was presided by Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

Already, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar have been nominated in NAB references pertaining to corruption.