Who will be the next governor State Bank?

President Arif Alvi appointed Dr Reza Baqir as the governor State Bank of Pakistan on May 4, 2019 on the recommendation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government. He assumed his responsibilities on May 5, 2019.

His three-year long tenure as central bank governor ends on May 4 and the newly formed PML-N led coalition government has decided not to extend his tenure.

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail tweeted Tuesday that he has spoken to Baqir and have informed him about the government’s decision.

With Reza Baqir gone, the government has started looking for someone to head the central bank.

The government has reportedly short-listed few names for the top. Those who are being short-listed for the job include senior bureaucrat and Asian Development Bank Executive Director Noor Ahmed.

In June 2021, former prime minister Imran Khan had appointed Noor Ahmed as Pakistan’s new executive director at the ADB for a term of four years.

Before this Noor Ahmed was posted as Economic Affairs Division Secretary.

Another name that is being considered is that of Aurangzaib Khan. He is the President and CEO of Habib Bank Limited – one of the biggest commercial bank of the country.

According to his profile of HBL’s website, before joining the HBL, he was the CEO of JP Morgan’s Global Corporate Bank based in Asia. Aurangzaib Khan has international banking experience of over 30-years. He has worked in senior management roles at ABN AMRO and RBS based in Amsterdam and Singapore.

Third name in the race of SBP governorship is Asim Meraj Hussain.