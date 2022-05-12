A day after historic high, dollar sets another record

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The US dollar has set a new record of its highest value against the Pakistani rupee, just a day after it broke all previous records and jumped over Rs190 for the first time in the history.

On Thursday, the greenback rose to Rs191 in the inter bank during the first few house of trading.

The US dollar jumped 0.98 paisa to cross the Rs191 mark. It closed at Rs190.02 Wednesday.

In the open market, the value of the US dollar has reached Rs193.

What's fueling the rise?

According to currency dealers, the uncertain economic situation has led to an increase in the demand of the US dollar.

Cashing in on the high demand, the currency dealers have increased their profit margins on the exchange from 0.20 paisaa to Rs1.50.

The political crisis as a result of the no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan led to a sudden rise in the value of the greenback and it breached the Rs190 mark on May 7.

Since the new government took charges, it made some recovery. However, the precarious economic situation, the rising current account deficit and the uncertainty surrounding g the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program has, once again, put the rupee under tremendous pressure.

Before the Eid holidays, the dollar was around Rs186 in the inter bank, but since the start of this week, its has lost gained more than Rs4.

Talking to SAMAA Digital, Forex Association of Pakistan Chairman Malik Bostan said the litany of economic challenges are resulting in the rupee's devaluation.

He added all eyes were on the May 18 negotiations with the IMF in Doha. Any positive outcome of these talks would ease the uncertainty prevailing in the market.

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan General Secretary Zafar Paracha urged the government and the opposition to sit together and find solutions to the economic challenges.