Traders call for diplomatic efforts before Pakistan’s GSP+ status ends

A group of traders met with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday and urged him to launch diplomatic efforts before Pakistan’s GSP Plus status ends by the start of next year.

Under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP+) the European Union removes several duties from products entering the EU market from vulnerable developing countries.

Pakistan’s GSP+ status was last extended in 2020 and on September 21, 2021, in a review the EU commission introduced six new conventions, pertaining in particular to children’s rights, environmental safety and persons with disabilities, but made no mention of whether Pakistan’s GSP+ status would continue past 2022, according to a question asked in the EU parliament on December 8, 2021.

The delegation of traders that met with Bilawal in Karachi on Sunday urged the foreign minister that he must launch diplomatic efforts and tell the world that Pakistan needed trade, not aid, SAMAA TV reported.

The traders also said that if the Sindh government extended cooperation they could double Pakistan’s exports within a short span of time.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Sindh government must contribute to public-private partnership projects.

It was also decided that a liaison committee would be formed to deal with issues flagged by traders.

The EU is one of the biggest markets to receive Pakistani exports.

The traders who met with Bilawal included Zubair Motiwala, Muhammad Ali Tibba, Fawad Anwar, Javed Balwani, Idrees Memon, Zubair Chhaya, Masood Naqi, Zaki Bashir, and Zaid Bashir.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Waqar Mehdi, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Ikhtiar Baig, and other officials also attended the meeting.