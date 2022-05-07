Saturday, May 7, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  05
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Trade deficit reaches historic $39.6b in first 10 months

Pakistan's imports increased 26.19%

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP/File

Pakistan’s trade deficit widened 65% during the first 10 months (July-April) of the current fiscal year 2021-22 and reached $39.6 billion from $23.82 billion in the same period of 2020-21, data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

A trade deficit means that we are paying more on goods and services we are buying from the world than what we are earning by selling our products and services to them.

According to the PBS, the country’s exports increased 25.46% and reached $26.228 billion in the first ten months of the current fiscal year compared to $20.905 billion during the same period of 2020-21 while imports increased by 46.41% during the passage and stood at $65.492 billion compared to $44.731 billion during the same period of the previous year.

On a year-on-year basis, the country’s trade deficit widened by 23.74 percent, jumping from $3.024 billion in April 2021 to $3.742 billion in April 2022.

Imports registered an increase of 26.19%, recording a jump from $5.242 billion in April 2021 to $6.615 billion in April 2022 while exports registered 29.53% growth and increased from $2.218 billion in April 2021 to $2.873 billion in April 2022.

The trade deficit ballooned 2.72% percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis from $3.643 billion in March 2022 to $3.742 billion in April 2022 and imports increased by 2.96% and remained $6.615 billion in April 2022 compared to $6.424 billion in March 2022.

Exports registered 3.27% growth on a MoM basis and increased from $2.782 billion in March 2022 to $2.873 billion in April 2022.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan trade trade deficit
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dr Murtaza Syed takes over as SBP's acting governor
Dr Murtaza Syed takes over as SBP’s acting governor
Trade deficit reaches historic $39.6b in first 10 months
Trade deficit reaches historic $39.6b in first 10 months
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.