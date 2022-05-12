Stocks continue to tumble as index loses another 465 points

Bears continued to dominate the index on Thursday, losing 464.51 points during the opening session, a day after the index had suffered a dizzying day of losing over 1,000 points in intra-day trading.

The index opened on Thursday morning at 42,863.15 points, where it had closed the previous day. After a short rally in the opening hour, which took the index to 42,930.16, the early confidence was wiped out as the index proceeded to fall a cumulative 531.52 points in two spells.

However, by the time of filing this report, the index had recovered some of those losses by advancing some 134 points to be at 42,531, or 331.76 points down from the previous day.

The lack of confidence is stemming from the poor economic condition of the country where imports continue to dwarf exports and the current account and balance of payments gaps continue to widen contributing to a slide in the value of the rupee against the dollar.

Yesterday, the index lost 1,009.18 points during intra-day trading before making some recovery to close at 42,863.15 points, around 641 points off the 43,393.14 mark it had closed at on Monday when the market lost 1,447.67 points.

Overall, in the first three days of the ongoing week, the KSE-100 Index has lost 1,977 points.